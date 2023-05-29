Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BAM opened at C$42.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.21. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$48.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

