Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -843.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -843.8%.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $33.51 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

