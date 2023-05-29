BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

