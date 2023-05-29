BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
BRP Group Price Performance
Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of BRP Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.