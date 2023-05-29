BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 32.6% in May

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BTBD remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Further Reading

