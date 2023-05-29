Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.76.

BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 43.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 135.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 66.7% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

