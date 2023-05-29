Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 736,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. 92,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.17. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.24.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 69.91% and a negative net margin of 173.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Articles

