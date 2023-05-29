Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

BFST traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $375.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,331 shares in the company, valued at $688,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,461 shares of company stock valued at $354,885. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

