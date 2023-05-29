Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.84 on Monday, hitting $228.33. 2,810,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average is $188.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,859 shares of company stock worth $75,582,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

