CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.14.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

About CaixaBank

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0509 dividend. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

