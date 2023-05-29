Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,400 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 652,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,166. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.