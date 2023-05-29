Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$8.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

CFW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.26). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2950311 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

