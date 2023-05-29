Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,331,485 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.37. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The company has a market cap of C$82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9854922 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

