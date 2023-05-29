Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 233,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after buying an additional 126,827 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 28,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 717,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 227,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.05. 1,632,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,151. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

