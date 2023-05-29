CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Head-To-Head Analysis

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth -104.02% -193.40% -42.11%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CannLabs and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 216.17%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than CannLabs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannLabs and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth $37.05 million 1.62 -$44.04 million ($1.90) -1.94

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MDxHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

