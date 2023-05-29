Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Advance Auto Parts worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $112.15. 1,443,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.01. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.