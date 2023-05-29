Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 2,098 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Saia were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Saia by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Saia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

SAIA traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.30. 172,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,085. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.48.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

