Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 4,486 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 0.3% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $48,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Aviva PLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $3,468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AutoZone by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,890.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.56.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $2,460.79. The company had a trading volume of 214,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,577.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2,499.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

