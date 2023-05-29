Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 83,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.99. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

