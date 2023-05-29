Cardano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185.59 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.21 billion and approximately $185.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.57 or 0.06810335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00052407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00038947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,826,527,121 coins and its circulating supply is 34,880,416,187 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

