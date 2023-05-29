Carmignac Gestion Acquires 1,917,071 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,035,293 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917,071 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 2.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.46% of Barrick Gold worth $138,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,078,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,686. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

