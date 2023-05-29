Carmignac Gestion Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.83. 4,626,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

