Carmignac Gestion Grows Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,842 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.53% of Chindata Group worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chindata Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Chindata Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

