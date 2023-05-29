Carmignac Gestion Has $119.82 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 202,672 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $119,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,019 shares of company stock worth $16,473,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.15. 8,849,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,992. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.