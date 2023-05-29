Carmignac Gestion Has $8.64 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 540,669 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 2.03% of TPI Composites worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 524,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.