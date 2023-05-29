Carmignac Gestion Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $1,272,505.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.7 %

RMD stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $215.44. 698,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,124. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

