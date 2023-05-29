Carmignac Gestion Invests $5.55 Million in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.33% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Frontdoor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,742,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 691,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.