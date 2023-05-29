Carmignac Gestion Lowers Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,107 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.93% of EHang worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EHang during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EHang in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EH traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. 278,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,013. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 742.54% and a negative return on equity of 144.14%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

