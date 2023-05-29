Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 479,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,782,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 221,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,987,000 after buying an additional 139,617 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $211.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,833. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

