Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cavitation Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Cavitation Technologies stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
