CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,845,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $165.62. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

