CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $672.30. 533,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,129. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $659.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

