CenterBook Partners LP Invests $2.55 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISEE. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 135,596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISEE. UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.76. 1,821,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,597. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,471 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

