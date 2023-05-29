CenterBook Partners LP Invests $3.49 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 558,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of OLO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in OLO by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 39,668 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in OLO by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in OLO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782 over the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

OLO Profile

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

