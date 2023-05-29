CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.06% of THOR Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in THOR Industries by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.65. 345,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

