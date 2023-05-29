CenterBook Partners LP Raises Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,089 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 931,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

