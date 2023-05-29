CenterBook Partners LP Raises Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. New Relic makes up approximately 1.0% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.16% of New Relic worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic Trading Down 7.5 %

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $196,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,191 shares of company stock worth $30,457,526. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEWR traded down $5.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,457,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,073. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.