CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,437 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. 2,070,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

