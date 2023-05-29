CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,383 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.46. 2,696,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,537. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

