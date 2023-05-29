CenterBook Partners LP Sells 3,853 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after buying an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 272,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,295,000 after buying an additional 201,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. 274,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,558 shares of company stock valued at $120,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Further Reading

