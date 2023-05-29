Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd cut its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF comprises about 2.6% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 274,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.31. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.