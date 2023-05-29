Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes $202,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,415,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 25.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,591.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,680. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,627.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,374.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

