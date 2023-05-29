CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFSB traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $8.00. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135. CFSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

