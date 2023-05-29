CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance
CFSB Bancorp Company Profile
CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CFSB Bancorp (CFSB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.