Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Update

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 4,999,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 382.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPNF remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Monday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. It operates through the following segments: Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

