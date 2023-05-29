CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66. 202,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 108,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
CHAR Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.
CHAR Technologies Company Profile
CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.
