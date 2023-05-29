Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHW traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.67. 11,521,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,324,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

