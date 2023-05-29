Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$8.40. 124,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.65 and a one year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$973.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

