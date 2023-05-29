Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.28% of Chesapeake Energy worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,228,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,978,000 after acquiring an additional 546,450 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,145,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $860,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $77.63. 1,067,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

