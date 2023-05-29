Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Chesswood Group Price Performance
CHW opened at C$8.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 45.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.99.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of C$77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 0.6952055 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
