Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

CHW opened at C$8.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 45.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.99.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of C$77.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 0.6952055 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHW shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

