Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

