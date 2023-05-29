China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Short Interest Update

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA remained flat at $2.63 during trading on Monday. 14,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,627. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Green Agriculture in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

